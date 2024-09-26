Commentary: China adds a touch of showbiz to its stimulus

SINGAPORE: United States Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is almost a household name. Christine Lagarde, head of the European Central Bank, possesses an undeniable star power. The man who runs China’s central bank struggles to achieve even a small measure of that fame, despite the heft of the country – and the extent of the challenges confronting him. That’s changing.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) unveiled a slew of measures on Tuesday (Sep 24), including cuts in a key interest rate and the amount of money banks must set aside for reserves. Efforts to juice growth have, until now, been incremental. Further easing was overdue and economists had been anticipating progress in the coming months.

But the manner of delivery, during a rare press conference by Governor Pan Gongsheng, added a dynamic flavour and sent stocks soaring. It followed a more modest step by Beijing announced during a briefing in January.

Could PBOC events, which have long endured a reputation for being staid affairs draped in technocratic language, become must-watch events like those presided over by Powell, Lagarde, and scores of other monetary chiefs? That’s a bit premature, but developments are very encouraging.