Commentary: Stopping China’s growth cannot be a goal for the West

LONDON: Do we want China to fail? That question came up at a recent seminar I attended for Western policymakers and commentators.

The group was leafing through a report on the year ahead, when one of our number asked why one of the dangers listed for 2023 was a sharp slowdown in Chinese growth. “Isn’t that what we want to happen?” he asked.

It is a fair question. After all, the United States president has repeatedly said he is willing to go to war with China to defend Taiwan. The European Union describes the country as a “systemic rival”. Britain is debating formally labelling China a “threat”. Surely, if you regard a country as a threat and a rival, you do not want to see its economy growing rapidly?

Or maybe you do. Those who believe that continued Chinese economic success remains in the interests of the West have plausible arguments to make.

First, China is a huge part of the world economy. If you will China to go into recession, you are quite close to wanting the world to also slide into recession. And if China were to crash — for example if its property sector melts down — the consequences would ricochet through the global financial system.

Then there is the moral question. Are you comfortable with wanting more than 1.4 billion Chinese — many of them still poor — to get poorer? Demand and investment from China is critical to countries in Africa and the Americas. Do you want them to get poorer as well?