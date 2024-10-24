Commentary: The clock is ticking for China economic stimulus measures to take hold

SINGAPORE: Course corrections for an economy as large as China’s are like steering the Titanic. Oversteer and it could capsize the vessel; understeer and the ship might still be on a collision course.

With growth in the third quarter this year the lowest since its COVID-19 reopening, recent fiscal and monetary policies have sparked debate about whether they will be the stimulus China needs.

Will gradual measures be enough? Recent measures include the 50-basis-point reduction in the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves, which frees up 1 trillion yuan (US$140 billion) in bank liquidity, with hints of further cuts later this year. These aim to boost lending and spending, but the effects will take time to show.

The risk of oversteering or introducing too much stimulus is real, especially in light of China’s high debt levels.

Incremental stimulus is safer but slower - and so far, this has failed to address the crisis of confidence. The fizzling out of the initial market rally after the announcements indicates that investors are not convinced - time is running out for visible results.