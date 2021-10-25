Commentary: China’s long march with tech firms just got started

SINGAPORE: China’s clampdown on leading Chinese technology firms seems the conclusion to its decades-long soul-searching exercise on the extent to which national interests should override private gain.

Although a hallmark of China’s economic miracle has been Deng Xiaoping and subsequent Chinese leaders’ openness to global markets and foreign investments, that pendulum may now be swinging the other way under President Xi Jinping.

These recent moves under Xi – the clampdown on tech firms, the rules on gaming hours and the demand for ride-hailing to provide full-time employment – have demonstrated rising techno-nationalism.

It’s clear China has decided market reforms should serve the Leninist one-party rule.

In this model, Chinese authorities are reverting to an old command economy approach to align companies and minimise risks, while also granting them a certain degree of autonomy.

CHINA ALIGNS TECH FIRMS WITH NATIONAL INTERESTS

For years, as China moved up its developmental model to leapfrog most modern economies with new capabilities in areas like fintech, transport and gaming, the economy flourished.

Homegrown firms became household names, and, in turn, evolved to global tech titans – such as Ant, Didi, ZTE, Tencent and ByteDance. Crucially, this growth supported the rise of the world’s biggest middle class.