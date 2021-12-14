Commentary: China doesn't actually have a 'common prosperity' campaign

VANCOUVER: After a meeting led by President Xi Jinping in August 2021, China’s Communist Party released a media summary that spoke, in part, to the idea of “common prosperity".

Little is new in the communiqué itself, which reiterated the message that ensuring the broad sharing of China’s wealth among the Chinese people is critical to the party’s lasting rule.

It acknowledged that sharing prosperity is a “long-term, difficult and complex” task and only gradual progress can be expected.

And it alluded to some public spending policies benefiting the poor and middle class, but merely urged sub-national governments to “experiment” with such policies while committing to no new national measures.

Yet “common prosperity” has grabbed news headlines in the West in recent months. Commentators claim that China is “cracking down on the rich,” “clamping down on capital” and shifting political priorities from economic growth to redistribution.

The business media has gone into overdrive trying to decipher what Xi’s supposed populism means for investors in Chinese stocks.

The spectacle of tamed tech giants like Alibaba and Tencent pledging to donate tens of billions to government “common prosperity” funds seems to offer proof of Xi’s ideological turn.