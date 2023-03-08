Commentary: Call by China foreign minister for ASEAN to stay clear of power rivalry highlights tricky balancing act for region

SHANGHAI: At a press conference on the sidelines of China’s annual “two sessions”, a question posed to Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang seemed to channel Southeast Asian regional sentiments.

The question postulated that as China’s economy faces growing downward pressure, regional countries are finding it difficult to rely on the US for security guarantees, and on China for economic development.

And according to media reports, Qin was equally blunt in answering, advising that Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should stay clear of any power rivalry between big countries. He noted that leaders of regional countries have stated that ASEAN should not be a proxy for any party.

In particular, Qin pointed out that the Indo-Pacific strategy by the US is an attempt to form “exclusive blocs” that hurt the interests of regional countries, adding that any attempt to encircle China is bound to fail.

INTENSIFYING US-CHINA TENSIONS

These strong remarks from China’s top diplomat should first and foremost be read in the larger context of intensifying tensions between China and the US.