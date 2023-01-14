Commentary: The rise of China’s Gen Z will have massive consequences for business and politics

Like their Western peers, China’s Gen Z consumers are avid users of social media, but that is where the similarities end. This generation has grown up during China’s rapid economic development in the 2000s and 2010s, which is a marked contrast to their peers in the West, who came of age in the shadow of the 2008 financial crisis.

As a result, they have been characterised as being more confident and better educated than previous generations.

Another notable characteristic of this generation has been its size, being one of the largest generations since the baby boomers in Europe and North America. The parallels between the two have been readily apparent with both enjoying significant cultural, economic and political influence, with China’s Gen Z being labelled as the next “baby boomers”.

As a result, China’s young adults are well placed to influence future decisions, which will be based on their world view. Questions about how they will use their influence have already been asked - and the answer can be seen in their habits as consumers.

CHINA CHIC

One of the most notable signs of this has been in the rise of guochao, roughly translated as “national wave”. Brands from this movement have sought to combine Chinese traditions with modern designs. This emerged from Li Ning’s Wu Dao collection, showcased at New York’s Fashion Week in 2018. Li’s Taoist-inspired designs have marked a wider trend for Chinese consumers to embrace domestic brands.