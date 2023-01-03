Commentary: After 3 years, I finally caught COVID-19 in China

SHANGHAI: A few months ago, I was toying around with the idea of writing a dystopian novel about how every person who has ever gotten infected with COVID-19 eventually turns into a zombie in the year 2024.

Chaos engulfs the world, entire nations are wiped out of existence within days, and China becomes the last bastion of humanity due to its relatively low infection numbers that came courtesy of its strict pandemic measures.

I thought the plot was something that many would be able to relate to. After all, China had for the last three years been the safest country on the planet when it came to avoiding COVID-19.

But that all changed four weeks ago when China finally decided to relax its measures. I still remember the wife telling me about her colleagues planning an epic Friday night out following the announcement to loosen restrictions. On Monday, several of those colleagues tested positive. On Saturday, she tested positive.

There was no running from Omicron. A few days later, I started getting the chills and developed a mild fever. Thankfully, my COVID-19 experience has been an utterly mundane affair. Truth be told, I’ve had far worse colds.