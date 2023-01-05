Commentary: China's COVID-19 chaos is spilling over to Hong Kong

LONDON: After widespread protests in November 2022, China has made a big U-turn on zero-COVID, with border restrictions set to loosen significantly starting from Sunday (Jan 8) by scrapping quarantine for inbound travellers. The change, which allows Chinese nationals to travel abroad more easily, has renewed COVID-19 anxieties worldwide amid China’s surge of infections.



China is currently announcing around 5,500 new local cases per day. However, some foreign experts believe the data is severely underestimated and forecast the number of cases could reach one million per day this month.

The World Health Organization (WHO) stressed the importance of transparency, calling for a “more realistic picture” about the situation at a meeting with Chinese experts of Tuesday. Further data has yet to be announced. The inadequate information has caused various countries to impose restrictions on incoming Chinese tourists.

The United States and the United Kingdom are some countries that specifically require Chinese tourists to obtain a pre-departure negative COVID-19 test result. Mandatory testing is done upon arrival in Italy – after almost half of the passengers on two flights from China to Milan tested positive in late December.

CONCERNS OF DRUG AND VACCINE SHORTAGES

Hong Kong, which has nine major land crossings and used to have hundreds of flights to China pre-pandemic, has a divided view of the Chinese policy change.