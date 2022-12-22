Commentary: Adapting Asia Pacific tourism to a post-pandemic future

JOONDALUP, Australia: The Asia Pacific tourism industry was thriving before the COVID-19 pandemic, driven by strong demand from Chinese tourists with increasing disposable incomes.

Pre-pandemic, Chinese tourists’ arrival to the Asia Pacific region was forecast to increase to 150 million by 2020, with an aggregate expenditure of US$230 billion. But this did not materialise due to pandemic-related travel restrictions that still affect Chinese tourists today.

Historically, Chinese tourists tended to travel as part of package trips involving group tours with multiple destination stops. This trend is changing as younger Chinese tourists favour more independent forms of travel that allow greater flexibility.

But the thriving tourism industry was completely disrupted by the pandemic. The Asia Pacific suffered an 84 per cent plunge in overseas visitors and recorded a 300 million decrease in tourist arrivals. This led to a massive slowdown in the aviation, hotel, restaurant and tourism industries that still lingers today.

SOCIALLY CONSCIOUS AND SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

As Asia Pacific’s travel and tourism industry slowly recovers to pre-pandemic levels, some key trends have emerged. There is higher demand for rural and coastal destinations that have natural elements and offer more privacy compared to urban destinations.

This is influenced by COVID-19 lockdowns that were particularly harsh for those living in high-density city apartments. Ongoing COVID-19 concerns mean that tourists tend to keep their travel plans simple, flexible and close to home.