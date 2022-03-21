Commentary: Is there a housing bubble in China's real estate sector?

BEIJING: Despite strong global economic headwinds, not least from the COVID-19 pandemic, China managed to achieve 8.1 per cent GDP growth last year, its highest rate in a decade. With that, China met the International Monetary Fund’s expectations and far surpassed its own government’s 6 per cent target.

But China’s economic performance is not quite as strong as it may seem, and not only because year-on-year growth figures were flattered by the pandemic-induced trough in 2020 when the growth rate slowed sharply to just 2.3 per cent.

China’s growth momentum was much weaker in the second half of the year (4 per cent growth, year on year) than in the first half (12.7 per cent), owing largely to the government’s efforts to rein in the real estate sector.

SKYROCKETING HOUSING PRICES

China has good reason to be vigilant. Housing prices have roughly tripled over the past 20 years, with the ratio of home prices to annual income now averaging 43.15 in Shenzhen, 42.47 in Beijing, and 33.36 in Shanghai, compared to 13.37 in London and 8.76 in New York City.

This partly reflects the misallocation of resources: China has built too many skyscrapers, luxury hotels, and high-end apartments and not nearly enough affordable housing. Speculation is also a concern.

In order to stabilise housing prices, force real estate developers to deleverage and reduce commercial banks’ exposure to the sector, the government introduced three major policy measures, which began to take effect in 2021.

The first was the imposition of “three red lines” for developers. In August 2020, China’s government declared that a few large developers could not have a liability-to-asset ratio of more than 70 per cent, a net gearing ratio of more than 100 per cent or a cash-to-short-term-debt ratio of more than 100 per cent.