Commentary: Smaller populations need not shrink China and India’s growth

ANN ARBOR, Michigan: Fifty years ago, most governments worried about having too many people. Now many worry about having too few. A shrinking workforce can slow growth, but population size alone does not determine an economy’s prospects.

Few comparisons make this point clearer than China and India, the world’s two most populous countries.

China’s population has been shrinking since 2022. India’s 2026 fertility rate is below replacement level – the level of childbearing needed for each generation to replace itself, in the absence of migration – and it retains a larger share of working age population.

The International Monetary Fund projects economic growth of 4.6 per cent and 6.4 per cent in China and India for 2026 respectively. Both are above the projected global rate of 3 per cent. A shrinking population can still generate high output if workers are healthy, productive and employed for longer periods.

In China, workers’ average earnings rise after labour force entry, peaking around age 40. Indian workers’ average earnings have a lower peak but are spread more evenly across a longer working life.

These patterns point to different demographic sources of growth. India’s growth comes from more people entering the labour force, while China must offset a shrinking workforce through higher productivity. For countries facing shrinking populations, improving productivity may matter as much as increasing birth rates.