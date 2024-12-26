Commentary: US will leave a void in climate leadership. Can China fill it?

NEW YORK: China is determined to continue growing its influence on the world stage. And the United States, under incoming president Donald Trump, presents it with the opportunity to do just that – in climate action.

A long-time sceptic of climate change, Trump had already left a void to fill in his first term. In 2017, he withdrew the United States from the Paris Agreement, stating that he served the people "of Pittsburgh, not Paris". In response, China affirmed its commitment to the landmark climate agreement and called for continued global cooperation.

China has also embraced a notably progressive rhetorical stance. In 2017, China started to describe itself as a "participant, contributor and leader" in international environmental governance – the first time it described itself as a leader.

While the US may regress in its international climate action over the next four years, China cannot rest on its laurels if it truly aspires to become a global leader.