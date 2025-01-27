Commentary: China has invested billions in ports around the world. This is why the West is so concerned

MELBOURNE: On his way to the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro in November, Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Peruvian President Dina Boluarte to officially open a new US$3.6 billion deepwater mega-port in Peru called Chancay.

China’s state-owned shipping giant COSCO had purchased a 60 per cent stake in the port for US$1.6 billion, which gave the company exclusive use of the port for 60 years.

Days later, the first ship departed for Shanghai loaded with blueberries, avocados and minerals.

Chancay is part of China’s vision of a 21st century maritime Silk Road that will better connect China’s manufacturing hubs with its trading partners around the world. This has involved a heavy investment in ports in many countries, which has the West concerned about China’s expanding influence over global shipping routes.

Newly re-elected US President Donald Trump made clear these concerns when he claimed China was “operating” the Panama Canal and the US intended to take it back.

China does not operate the canal, though. Rather, a Hong Kong company operates two ports on either side of it.