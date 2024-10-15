Commentary: Chinese support for Iran complicates relations with Israel and, possibly, Gulf states

SINGAPORE: A recent Chinese declaration of support for Iran in its conflict with Israel could prove to be a double-edged sword.

The declaration put the final nail in the coffin of Chinese efforts to remain on the sideline of the Middle East’s multiple conflicts and maintain good relations with all in the region.

It is likely to complicate relations with Israel, already strained by Chinese support for Palestinian rights and condemnations of Israel’s war conduct, the rise of anti-semitism in China, and Israel’s pre-Gaza war curbing of technological and infrastructure cooperation with the People’s Republic because of US pressure.

At the same time, declaring support could increase Chinese influence in Iran, one of the few regional players where China, alongside Russia, may have the leverage to counsel moderation as escalating tensions with Israel threaten to spark an all-out Middle East war.