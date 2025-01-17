Commentary: China’s jetliner dreams are getting real, but it's too early to celebrate

LONDON: To ring in the new year, China’s homegrown jet, the C919 – nicknamed “daifeiji”, or “Great Airplane” – took its first regularly scheduled passenger flight outside the Chinese mainland.

The new daily route, linking Shanghai Hongqiao and Hong Kong, has been hailed by Beijing as a landmark milestone in showcasing the C919 to the world. Until now, the aircraft had flown exclusively on domestic routes operated by Chinese state-owned airlines.

At first glance, this flight seems momentous. Hong Kong, a Special Administrative Region (SAR) of China, maintains its own aviation authority and adheres to regulations distinct from those on the mainland. Hong Kong International Airport, which lacks a domestic terminal, classifies all flights as international. In technical terms, the C919’s Hong Kong route marks its first international foray.

But how significant is this milestone? In truth, it is modest at best.

The C919 has yet to secure airworthiness certifications from either America’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) or the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), two authorities whose approvals are essential for entry into global markets. The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) has pledged to work closely with EASA on certification, but progress has been slow.

Without these stamps of approval, the aircraft’s market appeal remains limited and its journey to Hong Kong does little to change that.

HIGH STAKES

True milestones for the C919 lie further ahead: Securing certification from both the FAA and EASA, and seeing the aircraft purchased and operated by foreign airlines on international routes that bypass China entirely. Imagine a C919 shuttling between Singapore and Jakarta, or Mumbai and Dubai. Such a flight would signify the C919’s emergence as a genuine global competitor.

The stakes are high. But for all its fanfare, the C919 is not the ultimate goal for Beijing. As I argued in an earlier article for The Interpreter, the jet’s significance lies not just in its engineering but as a tool for diplomacy and national prestige under Xi Jinping.