Commentary: Jiang Zemin propelled China’s economic rise but also massive inequality for his successors to deal with

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts: By the summer of 1989, a series of problems were threatening China’s stability. Soaring inflation was undermining the economy at home while the handling of the Tiananmen Square demonstrations had left it largely a pariah state abroad.

Yet within a few years, the nation rebounded – beginning two decades of high economic growth, membership in the largest trading club in the world and international acceptance on the global stage. That transition came thanks in no small part to an underestimated, Soviet-trained electrical engineer – former Chinese president Jiang Zemin, who died on Wednesday (Nov 30) at the age of 96.

I first travelled to and studied in China in 1992. At that time, the still powerful former leader Deng Xiaoping was publicly criticising Jiang’s more conservative approach to the economy in a series of visits and talks he gave during what became known as Deng’s “Southern Tour.”

Eventually Jiang fell in line and supported Deng’s liberalisation measures and the idea of economic transformation. Yet while Jiang’s subsequent policies laid a strong foundation for China’s growth, they also likely sowed the seeds of excess that set the stage for current President Xi Jinping’s rise.

JIANG ZEMIN’S GRAND ECONOMIC EXPERIMENT

Jiang was picked to lead the country as general secretary in June 1989, after the ouster of former leader Zhao Ziyang for Zhao’s conciliatory approach towards the Tiananmen Square protesters.