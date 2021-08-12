Commentary: China's not ready to call high-profile sexual assault cases a #MeToo problem

WELLINGTON: Is China having a #MeToo moment? Two events over the past week have revived public debate over the issue after a tide of sexual assault allegations triggered outrage.

The first was a swift take-down of one of China’s biggest pop stars Kris Wu, who was arrested on Monday (Aug 2) in Beijing on rape and sexual assault accusations from over 30 victims.

Wu's arrest came after 19-year-old Du Meizhu’s Weibo post alleged that the star had plied minors like herself with alcohol years ago and pressured them into sex. Though Wu has denied these allegations, Bvlgari, Louis Vuitton and Porsche have since cut ties and endorsement deals.

A week later, e-commerce giant Alibaba fired a manager and disciplined several others, after a female employee’s message on an internal communications board sparked calls for accountability among at least 6,000 Alibaba employees.

The post, which has been shared widely on social media platform Weibo, accuses her supervisor, Wang Chengwen, of kissing, groping and raping her after forcing her to drink excessively at a client event. The harrowing 11-page account also indicts several Alibaba executives of brushing aside the matter when she reported the incident.

Calling the episode “shameful” and emphasising the company’s zero-tolerance against sexual misconduct on Monday, CEO Daniel Zhang has been quick to introduce plans to roll out a whistle-blower policy and anti-harassment guidelines.