Commentary: Luxury brands look to ride the storm of China’s common prosperity push

LONDON: Lily Ye shelters in a doorway near the Hermes store in Ginza and grumbles about being a stranded asset. Since the pandemic stopped Chinese tourists arriving in their millions for duty-free shopping, there has not been too much for a Tokyo-based, Mandarin-speaking luxury goods sales specialist to do.

The narrow streets around her, on a rainy Friday afternoon, are a study in sumptuous desolation. Ginza has its domestic customers, of course, but feels ever more like a cluster of the world’s highest-end brands readied for a still unscheduled future stampede of Chinese consumers.

Among them, when they come, will be the emergent “alpha female” shopper whom even Chinese President Xi Jinping might think twice before vexing.

The question, though, is whether China’s ever more strident rhetoric of “common prosperity” and the Communist Party’s apparent ease with untrailed regulatory change has put Xi on a collision course with luxury goods and those who most crave them.

The frustration of Ginza’s emptiness, says Ye, is heightened by evidence of what these absent Chinese visitors might be doing if allowed to travel.

CHINESE DEMAND FOR LUXURY

Much of the luxury rebound in late 2020 and in the first half of this year, say analysts at Bain & Co, was led by “insatiable” mainland consumers: In some cases, they drove luxury clothing and accessory brands to triple-digit year-on-year growth and almost doubled their share of the global luxury market to 20 per cent by the end of last year.

By 2025, predicts the same report, Chinese consumers’ share of global luxury goods will be the world’s largest.

Pre-pandemic, the buying power of Chinese tourists was formidable, with analysts at Citi Research estimating that their overseas spending represented between 17 and 20 per cent of global luxury sales in 2019.