Commentary: China's ambitions to build its own tech could lead to a new divide

MELBOURNE: China has had the world’s fastest-growing economy since the 1980s. A key driver of this extraordinary growth has been the country’s pragmatic system of innovation, which balances government steering and market-oriented entrepreneurs.

Right now, this system is undergoing changes which may have profound implications for the global economic and political order.

The Chinese government is pushing for better research and development, smart manufacturing facilities and a more sophisticated digital economy. At the same time, tensions between China and the West are straining international cooperation in industries such as semiconductor and biopharmaceutical manufacturing.

Taken together with the shocks of the COVID-19 pandemic, and particularly China’s rapid and large-scale lockdowns, these developments could lead to a decoupling of China’s innovation system from the rest of the world.

China’s current innovation machine began developing during the economic reforms of the late 1970s, which lessened the role of state ownership and central planning. Instead, room was made for the market to try new ideas through trial and error.

The government sets regulations aligned to the state’s objectives and may send signals to investors and entrepreneurs via its own investments or policy settings. But within this setting, private businesses pursue opportunities in their own interests.

However, freedom for businesses may be declining. Last year, the government cracked down on the fintech and private tutoring sectors, which were seen to be misaligned with government goals.