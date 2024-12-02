Commentary: Deadly attacks shatter China’s aspiration to be a ‘harmonious society’

SINGAPORE: In 2019, Taiwanese drama series The World Between Us won rave reviews for its thought-provoking portrayal of a mass killing case and its repercussions.

Through the shifting perspectives of individuals and families impacted by the tragedy, the show dissects complex issues such as mental health stigma, media ethics and controversies over the death penalty.

On Chinese online platform Douban, a netizen offers a sharp critique of society’s approach toward the killer and the incident in the acclaimed drama: “The public cuts the weeds, the government uproots them, the media pours water, yet only Wang She (the lawyer of the killer) examines the soil.”

The pithy analogy highlights society’s tendencies - condemnation, execution, sensationalism - and contrasts them with the defence attorney’s attempt to burrow into the underlying causes of the tragedy.

How may this metaphor shed light on the recent spate of “revenge on society” attacks in China?