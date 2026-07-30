Commentary: China memory giant CXMT’s US$10 billion IPO is a flop

HONG KONG: What makes an initial public offering great?

One might say SpaceX’s recent IPO was a success. Global investors were fervently chasing its shares during book-building, but the actual debut was orderly.

Trading was smooth and the stock finished 20 per cent higher on the first day, giving speculators a nice little bonus to go home with. Elon Musk, meanwhile, was handed with US$86 billion to fund his grand ambition, which ranges from Mars exploration to orbiting AI data centres in space.

By this standard, the listing of China memory chipmaking giant ChangXin Memory Technologies, or CXMT, is a failure. Its shares jumped 466 per cent on debut trading on Monday (Jul 27), after raising as much as US$9.8 billion on Shanghai’s Star board, which only hosts firms that align with “national strategies” and demonstrate breakthrough technologies. CXMT’s first-day pop is too extreme.

Analysts have broadly agreed the offering is underpriced. The IPO values the company at 2.4 times book, a lot less than its global peers and Star-listed foundries Semiconductor Manufacturing International and Hua Hong Grace Semiconductor.

In addition, CXMT is a strategic asset: It’s China’s only viable contender to break into the global dynamic random-access memory, or DRAM, market, dominated by Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology. It surely deserves some scarcity premium.