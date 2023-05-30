Commentary: Decoding Beijing’s intentions behind Micron chip ban

SINGAPORE: Against the United States’ mounting pressure on China’s semiconductor industry, Beijing took its first retaliatory move on May 21, de facto banning the use of Micron Technology chips in China.

The Cyberspace Administration of China concluded its seven-week probe into Micron products and announced that the US chipmaker had failed to pass its cybersecurity review, claiming that it poses significant risks to its critical information infrastructure supply chain and national security.

Chips have become the most aggressive front in the tech war between China and US. The US imposed export controls on advanced chips and equipment for chip production in October 2022 – a response from China was to be expected.

What should we make of Beijing’s first retaliatory action against the US in the ongoing chip war? There are at least three possible interpretations, each with its own significance for the US-China strategic competition.

DOMESTIC PRODUCTION CAPACITY NOWHERE NEAR SELF-SUFFICIENT

The first is an indication of China’s growing confidence that its domestic production capacity has reached a satisfactory level to adopt a tit-for-tat strategy.