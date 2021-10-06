Commentary: Why many Taiwanese are unfazed by China’s show of military might

CANBERRA: China has been flying a record number of military aircrafts into Taiwan’s “air defence identification zone” in recent days, heightening regional concerns about the risk of military escalation or even an outright war.

Taiwanese people are largely alert, but not alarmed. So, why are they not losing their minds over what seems to be intensifying drums of war?

It comes down to familiarity with China’s pattern of military pressure tactics, as well as a general alarm fatigue from decades of exposure.

Many Taiwanese see the Chinese military display as more of a show than a preparation for an all-out invasion. There are several reasons being China’s show of force in recent days, pointing to short- and medium-term goals.

Domestically, the military pressure serves Chinese President Xi Jinping’s political agenda. Xi’s defining political idea is promoting the "Chinese Dream" to his people, which partly entails becoming “a strong nation with a strong army”.

China had just had its national day celebration on Oct 1, and a public show of force is a visual embodiment of that narrative. Nationalist newspaper Global Times even went so far as to call the flight incursions a form of national day “military parade”.

Moreover, the Chinese Communist Party is at a key period in terms of its leadership reshuffle. Next month, it will hold its Sixth Plenum, an important meeting where party heavyweights will discuss and build consensus on forming a de facto shortlist for the next generation of party leadership, to be installed in late 2022.