Commentary: Can China help bring peace to Myanmar?

TASMANIA: The ASEAN Summit in Indonesia in May 2023 saw, once again, the problem for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations leaders seeking better outcomes to Myanmar’s political and humanitarian crises.

Pleas for giving greater attention to the fading Five-Point Consensus from 2021 jostled with growing disdain for the self-destructive tendencies of Myanmar’s military leadership.

Part of the deal for respectability in ASEAN is to focus on practical and reasonable steps to achieve agreed outcomes. Myanmar now fails every time.

Such failure means Myanmar is a problem for China’s leaders too, who have been watching closely since the 2021 military coup. China’s foreign policy establishment and analysts think deeply about the opportunities and risks of future scenarios across Southeast Asia.

It should not be forgotten that former leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s deposed government in Myanmar was in key respects a useful partner for China’s regional ambitions. The coup was probably judged an unhelpful complication.

STRATEGIC ACCESS TO THE INDIAN OCEAN

For Chinese strategists, a primary consideration is access to the Indian Ocean. That access made it possible for China to import around US$1.5 billion of natural gas in 2022 from the Rakhine State coast, across central Myanmar, up through Myanmar’s mountainous Shan State and to Yunnan province in China.

In a future regional security crisis, where maritime access was in doubt, Myanmar might also allow valuable "back door" access for China to friendly ports on the Bay of Bengal.