Commentary: China’s AI lobster craze comes with claws

TOKYO: Over the past week, Chinese social media has been gripped by a single obsession - how to raise a lobster. Not in a tank, but on your laptop.

Fervour for OpenClaw, the AI agent created by Austrian developer Peter Steinberger, has consumed China in recent weeks, emerging from a niche, nerdy tool sporting a crustacean logo to a national obsession. The programme sits on top of a large language model and does more than just chat - it takes action.

Users can ask it to comb through emails, book travel, text your significant other “good morning” - or even trade crypto, depending on how much access you grant it. Hundreds of people, from school children to retirees, lined up outside of Tencent’s Shenzhen headquarters last Friday for a free OpenClaw installation event, a sign of how quickly domestic tech companies are pulling the foreign programme into their orbit.