Commentary: China has moved ‘Gorpcore’ firmly into the mainstream

HONG KONG: Rolling COVID-19 lockdowns in China transformed the way people think about their health. As a result, many are starting to run, hike or play tennis, influencing the way they live and dress.

The country is in the midst of a wellness boom, offering a rare bright spot in an otherwise struggling retail sector – and lessons for luxury players trying to reconnect with their most important market.

The rise of the “Gorpcore” aesthetic is emblematic of this trend. Coined by an American writer in 2017, the term takes its name from a classic trail mix popular with hikers. Fashionistas sporting this look wear functional outdoor clothing as streetwear.

Even though China was late to embrace this phenomenon, it has adopted the concept and moved it firmly into the mainstream.