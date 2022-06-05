Commentary: What does China want from the Pacific Islands?

CANBERRA: By the time Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s ten-day tour of the Pacific was over in early June, he had met with leaders from all ten Pacific Island countries that have diplomatic relations with China.

This tour is the second of its kind since 2006 (his predecessor Li Zhaoxing visited the region that year). It follows a meeting of Pacific foreign ministers with China in 2021.

But what does China want from the region and why is it showing such strong interest in the Pacific?

DIPLOMATIC ALLIES AND STRATEGIC FOOTHOLDS

China seeks two main things from the region – one diplomatic and one strategic.

Diplomatically, it needs the voting support of Pacific Islands at the United Nations. These countries, most of which are small, have an equal vote at the UN.

Their support – on issues such as Taiwan, Tibet, Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South and East China Seas, and human rights – matters to China. For example, during Wang’s visit, Pacific leaders pledged to stick to the “One China” policy. This means they will recognise the People’s Republic of China over Taiwan.

However, the China-Taiwan diplomatic battle is far from over. In the Pacific, Palau, Marshall Islands, Tuvalu and Nauru still recognise Taiwan.