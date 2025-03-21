Commentary: Just business or 'a betrayal'? Why HK tycoon Li Ka-shing’s Panama Canal deal has upset China

HONG KONG: The controversy surrounding the deal by CK Hutchison, founded by Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, to sell its ports operations on both ends of the Panama Canal to American investment giant BlackRock keeps growing.

Interest was piqued after Beijing-controlled Hong Kong newspaper Ta Kung Pao published three scathing commentaries condemning the planned deal, accusing the conglomerate of being unpatriotic and "selling out all Chinese people".

Beijing's displeasure is evident, as reflected in the acerbic tone of the first two commentaries. To eliminate any doubt about whether these pieces represented official views, the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, China’s ministry overseeing the city, and the Central Government Liaison Office in Hong Kong reposted the articles on their official websites.

This has raised concerns in Hong Kong and beyond about the politicisation of business in a city long known for its freewheeling capitalism and minimal regulatory constraints on mergers and acquisitions.