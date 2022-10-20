Commentary: How will China interact with the world in the next 5 years? Xi’s congress speech holds clues

PERTH: The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, currently underway in Beijing, is China’s most significant political event in half a decade.

Like the pre-election leaders’ debates in Western democracies, the party congress, held once every five years, provides valuable opportunities for us to learn more about the country’s political leaders and their policies.

It’s unlikely any heated political debate will occur during the congress, as most political arrangements are made behind the scenes beforehand. However, the general secretary’s report to the party congress often sets the tone of what China’s leadership will prioritise in the coming years.

Over the weekend, President Xi Jinping delivered a speech to the congress. In over 104 minutes, Xi summarised the “great achievements” of his first decade as China’s top leader and coined the phrase “Chinese-style modernisation”.

He laid out his vision for China for the next five years and beyond, signalling how the country will engage with the world.

CONTINUITY IS KEY

Five years ago, Xi’s report to the previous party congress indicated China would become a more assertive shaper of international orders.