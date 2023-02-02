Commentary: Will China keep rising with a greying and shrinking population?

SINGAPORE: On Jan 17, China’s National Bureau of Statistics reported that the country’s population dropped by 850,000 people to 1.412 billion in 2022, the first decline in 60 years.

The modest fall in population marked a turning point for the world’s largest nation. The United Nations projected that India will surpass China as the most populous country this year, while China’s population is expected to drop to 1.313 billion by 2050.

This raises significant questions about what China’s population decline means for the country’s economy and, by extension, what the implications are for Southeast Asia and the world.

FALLING POPULATION NUMBERS NOT SURPRISING

The reasons behind China’s shrinking population are straightforward and two-fold. First, China’s long-standing one-child policy, enforced between 1980 and 2016, has led to fewer women of childbearing age.

Second, the willingness to have children among them has gradually and consistently decreased. According to the World Bank, China’s total fertility rate (TFR, measured by the number of births per women), fell from 2.7 in 1980 to 1.3 in 2020. While countries that achieve sustained and robust economic development often experience declining fertility rate, China’s TFR of 1.3 is among the lowest in the world.

Therefore, China’s population slump is not unexpected. In fact, the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences projected a population decline in 2022 by 0.49 in 1,000.