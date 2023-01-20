Commentary: Why China’s shrinking, ageing population is a big deal

IRVINE, California: Throughout much of recorded human history, China has boasted the largest population in the world - and until recently, by some margin. So news that the Chinese population is now in decline, and will sometime later this year be surpassed by that of India, is big news even if long predicted.

As a scholar of Chinese demographics, I know that the figures released by Chinese government on Tuesday (Jan 17), showing that for the first time in six decades, deaths in the previous year outnumbered births is no mere blip.

While that previous year of shrinkage, 1961 - during the Great Leap Forward economic failure, in which an estimated 30 million people died of starvation - represented a deviation from the trend, 2022 is a pivot. It is the onset of what is likely to be a long-term decline.

By the end of the century, the Chinese population is expected to shrink by 45 per cent, according to the United Nations. And that is under the assumption that China maintains its current fertility rate of around 1.3 children per couple, which it may not.

This decline in numbers will spur a trend that already concerns demographers in China: A rapidly ageing society. By 2040, around a quarter of the Chinese population is predicted to be over the age of 65.

In short, this is a seismic shift. It will have huge symbolic and substantive impacts on China in three main areas.