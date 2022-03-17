Commentary: Pressure from China might be key in bringing Russia to heel

NEW YORK: “Ripeness is all”, noted Edgar in Shakespeare’s King Lear. When it comes to negotiations to limit or end international conflicts, he is right: Agreements emerge only when the leading protagonists are willing to compromise and are then able to commit their respective governments to implement the accords.

This truth is highly relevant to any attempt to end the war between Russia and Ukraine through diplomacy.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has a number of reasons to end a conflict that has already killed thousands of his citizens, destroyed large parts of several major cities, rendered millions homeless and devastated Ukraine’s economy. And his standing has grown by the hour, giving him the political strength to make peace – not at any price, but at some price.

UKRAINE IS READY TO COMPROMISE

Already, there are signs that he might be willing to compromise on North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) membership. He would not recognise Crimea as being part of Russia, but it might be possible for him to accept that the two governments agree to disagree on its status, much like the United States and China have done for a half-century concerning Taiwan.

Similarly, he would not recognise the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk “people’s republics”, but he could sign on to them being given significant autonomy.

The question is whether even this would be enough for Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has demanded the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, a phrase that seems to call for regime change, as well as the country’s total demilitarisation.

Given that he has questioned whether Ukraine is a “real” country, it is hard to avoid the conclusion that he remains uninterested in co-existing with a legitimate government of a sovereign, independent state. So far, Putin has demonstrated he is more interested in making a point than in making a deal.