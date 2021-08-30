Commentary: Why China’s growth in 2021 will likely fall short of market expectations

BEIJING: In the second quarter of 2021, China’s GDP grew by 7.9 per cent year-on-year. That was a relatively strong performance, especially given the enduring effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy.

But, for China, it represents a disappointment: a Caixin survey of economists showed the median estimate for the second quarter was 8.2 per cent growth.

Chinese economists broadly agree that China’s potential growth rate is 6 per cent. So, taking into consideration the base effect, China’s year-on-year growth rate in the four quarters of 2021 should be 19.1 per cent, 8.3 per cent, 6.7 per cent, and 5.5 per cent.

Yet, in the first quarter, growth amounted to 18.3 per cent. This weaker-than-expected performance is, to a significant extent, a result of official policy.

INDICATORS POINT TO A SLOWDOWN

While Chinese authorities implemented expansionary fiscal and monetary policy early in the pandemic, they proved eager to normalise it, for fear that it would fuel inflation and compound financial risks.

Fiscal retrenchment has been particularly rapid. In the first half of 2021, China’s general government expenditures increased by only 4.5 per cent, while revenues increased by 21.8 per cent.

Though this partly reflects the base effect, China's macroeconomic policy was undeniably tightened. In fact, in the first half of 2021, China’s public budget deficit was 1.6 trillion yuan (US$247 billion) smaller than in 2020.