Commentary: Could Singapore and Southeast Asia tourism win big in China’s Great Reopening?

SINGAPORE: Having pined for a return of Chinese tourists, the global tourism industry must now deal with the headaches of having its wish come true.

Countries are now choosing whether to participate in the Great Reopening immediately, or wait to see how the risks of a fresh COVID-19 wave play out elsewhere. There is already a clear divide.

Southeast Asia seems all for it, with most not imposing any measures. On Monday (Jan 9), Singapore Health Minister Ong Ye Kung affirmed no changes to Singapore’s border measures – all travellers are required to be fully vaccinated or have a negative pre-departure test (PDT) result.

Malaysia is an outlier, announcing on Tuesday it would operate special lanes for China travellers at its international entry points with on-arrival testing. Elsewhere, the United States and some European Union countries have imposed a PDT requirement from travellers from China.

But this is not an East and West divide: Japan was among the first countries to announce a negative PDT requirement; Morocco makes history by being the first country to ban all arrivals from China.

A HUGE ECONOMIC GAMBLE

What it is, is a huge economic and political gamble. Southeast Asia needs Chinese travellers desperately for its economic recovery.