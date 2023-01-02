Commentary: Our Shanghai office emptied out as colleagues stayed home sick with COVID-19

SHANGHAI: On Dec 7, just weeks after the unprecedented protests that took place across Chinese cities in response to the government’s strict COVID-19 policies, Beijing made a surprising announcement that it would ease some of its hardline zero-COVID restrictions.

Frequent mass testing would be scrapped for most of the general population, and people with mild infections would be able to isolate at home instead of in government facilities.

This was a major move, especially for residents who had spent the last three years living under the uncertainty of having snap lockdowns imposed at any time, and most people having to take PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests every two days.

Although China’s National Health Commission had made the announcement, things at the provincial level took a few days to be updated. This meant that even as PCR testing booths across Shanghai gradually shut down, health codes were still being tracked in the city and we still needed a 48-hour negative test result to travel around.

I was unable to find a testing booth in the vicinity of my apartment, and started to wonder if I would have to miss my own birthday party that weekend.

I shouldn’t have worried. In a matter of days, Shanghai stopped the tracking of health codes entirely. After three long years of scanning QR codes before stepping into any building, establishment or even a taxi, residents could now move around freely.

This change was celebrated by many ­– and served as an indicator of things to come.