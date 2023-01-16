Commentary: What if China’s reopening doesn’t give the economic boost it expects?

SINGAPORE: China’s rapid pivot away from zero-COVID strategy in December 2022 sets up its reopening as one of the biggest economic events this year. It has come faster and earlier than analysts expected, against the backdrop of mounting economic and social costs associated with maintaining stringent containment measures.

The reopening has raised hopes of a stronger economic boost on the assumption that Chinese consumers will unleash their pent-up demand. Chinese growth is an important source of global demand and central to many regional trade activities.

But will the end of zero-COVID really boost the Chinese economy in 2023?

China’s weak growth last year was largely a result of robust response to the two Omicron waves in the second quarter and fourth quarter of 2022. In late November 2022, Nomura estimated that 25.1 per cent of China’s gross domestic product was negatively affected by zero-COVID controls.

Total consumption and investment only contributed two percentage points to GDP in the first three quarters of 2022, well below the average of 6.7 percentage points before the pandemic, based on annual GDP data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

Testing mandates and fears of abrupt mobility restrictions severely suppressed household spending and services activity. Retail sales growth was flat in the first 11 months of 2022. China’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI) indicated deterioration in services business activity in seven of the 12 months in 2022, with the final quarter showing especially weak performance.

REOPENING HELPS, BUT EXPECT TRANSITIONAL PAINS

Ending zero-COVID measures certainly removes a major hurdle to China’s growth. Coface’s 2023 GDP growth forecast of 4 per cent is conservative compared to the likely official target of more than 5 per cent.