Commentary: China should not expect a fast pass to join Pacific trade pact

WASHINGTON DC: On Sep 16, China formally submitted a request to accede to the Comprehensive and Progressive Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) trade agreement. This was not surprising news, but it was still big news.

The CPTPP is the survivor to the American exit from the original Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) at the behest of former United States president Donald Trump.

The reconfigured trade grouping retained the ambitious targets for tariff elimination and high standards on trade and investment liberalisation.

From its inception, the TPP project has anticipated welcoming new members both to increase its economic heft and to disseminate quality rules for economic integration. Acceptance of the CPTPP’s extant disciplines is required of all prospective members.

China has been sending signals of interest in joining the trade agreement for a while, and at the last Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced that China will “favourably consider joining” CPTPP.

CHAMPION OF ECONOMIC GLOBALISATION?

The formal accession bid is a masterful stroke for Chinese diplomacy, even if the intended outcome of membership is far from assured.