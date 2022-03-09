Commentary: China needs to rethink its Russia policy

BRISBANE: When the Chinese embassy in Ukraine hastily began the evacuation of its citizens much later than those of other nations, it seemed like a sign that Beijing either wasn’t given advance notice of the Russian invasion or at least failed to grasp its immediacy.

In a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin some days later, Chinese President Xi Jinping indicated as much, by stressing that China would decide its position on Ukraine on the merits and that it respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

Beijing abstained from voting on the UN Security Council resolution denouncing Russia as well as a subsequent call in the General Assembly, despite the recent declaration of a “no limits” friendship, which signalled its subtle diplomatic disapproval of Moscow’s belligerence.

Beijing’s response to the Ukraine crisis has generated intense focus.

Some experts argue that Russia’s military operations may bring strategic benefits to China by drawing Western attention away from the country, in much the same way that the Afghanistan and Iraq wars in the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks gave China almost a “golden” decade to develop with little hostility from the United States.

However, such conclusions are questionable. China’s prosperity has been built upon global economic engagement, especially with the developed and technologically advanced West.

This environment has been nurtured by recognised international law and a US-led global system.

CHINA NEEDS THE WEST MORE THAN RUSSIA

China engaged with this system and sought to grow within it – clearly not without tensions, manifesting especially in recent years, but more because of China seeking to exercise its own influence rather than overthrow the system.