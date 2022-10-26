Commentary: Debate in China over sanitary pads on trains reflects beliefs about women and menstruation

ST ANDREWS, Scotland: Discrimination against and repression of women is a global problem. In some states, it is also intertwined with regime survival.

Take recent events in Iran, where women-led protests against strict hijab laws are challenging the country’s ruling powers. Nearly 3,000 miles away in China, a different feminist debate is taking hold, over whether sanitary pads should be sold on high-speed trains.

This debate was kindled on Sep 16 on the Chinese social media site Weibo. A woman posted about her irritation at not being able to purchase menstruation products while travelling on the country’s high-speed rail network: “I don’t want more women to feel embarrassed, so I’m bringing this up in the hope that it may be addressed.”

China Railway responded that feminine pads were private items that women should prepare for themselves in advance. Some commenters agreed that it was “inappropriate” and “dirty” to sell sanitary pads on trains. “Only food is served on train. You don’t want sanitary pads sold alongside food, do you?” one wrote.

Comments revealed an ignorance among men about menstruation, notably evidenced by the question, “Why can’t women just hold it in?”

In China, menstruation taboo has roots in a traditional culture that associates the physiological phenomenon with bad luck and uncleanness. Women are excluded during their menstruation from entering public realms such as temples, ceremonies and ancestral halls. Even today, menstruating women are still not allowed to honour the dead in some rural areas.