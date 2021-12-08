Commentary: China's economy is faltering. The world just doesn't know it yet

NEW YORK CITY: China’s surprisingly rapid slowdown is eliciting familiar warnings that, as China goes, so goes the global economy. Only China may not matter as much as it once did.

Not so long ago most economies were growing in close step with China. But in recent years those links weakened, then collapsed during the pandemic.

Most dramatically, the correlation between gross domestic product growth in China and other emerging markets fell since 2015 from nearly perfect (over 0.9) to barely visible (under 0.2).

In the second quarter this year, China grew significantly slower than other emerging markets for the first time in three decades, which may be a sign of things to come.

Beijing is locking down to contain the pandemic and cracking down on economically critical sectors and high corporate debt with an aggression unmatched by any other government.

This goes a long way to explain why China is slowing so fast now, when the rest of the world is not. But the link between growth in China and other economies started to loosen about five years ago, so this moment may reflect deeper forces in play.