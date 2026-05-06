Commentary: China is building soft power as Trump burns bridges

LONDON: The World Snooker Championship came to a climax in Sheffield - with 22-year-old Wu Yize battling Britain’s Shaun Murphy for supremacy. Wu became the second Chinese player to be crowned world champion, following the victory of Zhao Xintong last year.

In a surprising twist of fate, China and Britain have emerged as the two centres of world snooker excellence. Sheffield, once the steelmaking capital of the world, has become the snooker capital. Wu moved there aged 16 with his father and lived in a windowless flat, as he honed his game. There are now said to be some 150 million snooker fans in China. Peter Wilson, the UK ambassador in Beijing, has installed a snooker table in his living room as a tribute to this unlikely bond.

China’s emergence as a snooker superpower is a small sign that the country is beginning to develop “soft power” - the cultural cachet that can burnish a nation’s global image.

For many years, modern forms of soft power have eluded China. Japan had manga. South Korea had K-pop. These phenomena emerged from within society rather than by government decree - which may be one reason why China, under the suffocating rule of the Communist Party, struggled to compete.

But things are changing. It is not just the snooker. TikTok is a wildly successful Chinese app that has helped to create cultural memes with international resonance. The city of Chongqing is now gaining global attention because of its “cyberpunk” architecture, with railways passing through buildings.

The phrase “a very Chinese time in my life” has gone viral on TikTok and Instagram. It can mean anything from wearing slippers indoors to drinking hot water.