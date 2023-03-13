Commentary: China’s space success is ready to launch - with or without foreign partners

ARLINGTON, Virginia: On Jan 25, Space News reported that the European Space Agency (ESA) no longer intends to send European astronauts to Tiangong, China’s newly completed space station. The report quoted the ESA director general Josef Aschbacher saying that the agency was already “very busy” with its International Space Station (ISS) commitments and that it currently lacked both the budgetary and political “green light” to engage with China’s space station.

The director general’s remarks come several years after the stall of efforts to prepare European astronauts for flights on China’s space station. This had been a major development following decades of cooperation between the two space agencies.

In 2016, a Chinese astronaut participated in an ESA astronaut training course. The next year, two European astronauts carried out sea survival training with their Chinese counterparts. But after 2017, the budding human spaceflight cooperation between the two sides hit a snag.

The assertion that budgetary constraints are holding the ESA back from participating in Tiangong’s mission has its merits. As pointed out by Eric Berger, the senior space editor at Ars Technica, ESA funding is less than one-third of NASA’s.

The European agency must be choosier about how it uses its limited resources.

RECONSIDERING NATURE OF RELATIONS WITH CHINA

But politics undoubtedly exerted the greatest influence on the ESA’s decision. For years, European countries have been reconsidering the nature of their relations with China amid growing concerns over human rights, technology security and intensifying strategic competition between Washington and Beijing.

The pace of those shifting views was quickened following the outbreak of Russia’s war in Ukraine.