Commentary: Suspected spy balloon incident is not a crisis unless US and China make it one

SEOUL: Since Thursday (Feb 2), Americans had been transfixed by the weird spectacle of a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon traversing the country. The balloon was shot down on Saturday after it drifted over the ocean, for fear of debris falling on people.

China claimed that it was a weather balloon blown off course, accusing the United States of “overreacting”. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his widely anticipated trip to Beijing on the eve of his departure.

It is unclear what intelligence China might have gleaned. There is concern that it identified US missile silos, but these are large, obvious targets the Chinese probably knew about already. US officials have said that the balloon was unlikely to add significant value to intelligence gathered from other capabilities, such as low-Earth orbit satellites.

Still, this incident adds new tension to chilly relations, but this need not lead to a crisis unless US or China let it.

GREAT POWERS SPY ON EACH OTHER

It should surprise no one that large, powerful countries engage in surveillance against other states.

The Chinese have sent other surveillance balloons toward the US in the past few years. The United States has done this for decades against its various opponents, and sometimes even against partners and allies.