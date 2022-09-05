Commentary: The race for missiles in East Asia’s danger zone

TOKYO: It’s no surprise that for US allies in Asia, Top Gun: Maverick is the year’s most-watched American movie, topping the box office in South Korea, Japan and Taiwan. The simple tale of US might and gumption against an evil faceless opponent certainly resonates in a region that’s facing intensifying threats.

But no one is placing bets that Tom Cruise and his younger movie cohorts are coming to save the day. Northeast Asia is instead putting its faith and budget into bulking up both offensive and defensive missile capabilities to counter any possible spillover of China’s actions on Taiwan and North Korea’s continued provocations.

That’s a significant change for Japan. The debate now is not over missile defence, but whether to strike enemy bases offensively. The government of Fumio Kishida is looking to boost its arsenal amid questions over its counterstrike capability – a controversial subject in a country whose constitution renounces the “right of belligerency”.

Japan has not forgotten the North Korean missiles that flew over the country five years ago at the height of tensions between the administration of former US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un. Just weeks ago, Chinese projectiles launched over Taiwan landed in Japan’s exclusive economic zone, while on Wednesday, Taipei said it was stockpiling US-made weaponry that Ukraine had used to hold off Russia’s military to deter Beijing.

With Japan heading into a generational debate over potentially doubling its defence spending, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

JAPAN WANTS ALL DEFENCE OPTIONS TO BE ON THE TABLE

Tokyo fears a North Korean “saturation” strategy of launching multiple missiles means any defence shield could be overwhelmed, said Stephen Nagy, senior associate professor of international relations at Tokyo’s International Christian University. That’s led the security establishment to the idea of striking first.