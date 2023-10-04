Commentary: No game changer, but Taiwan’s first homegrown submarine sends an important message

SINGAPORE: “Game changer” is a label often used - and abused - in international politics. Taiwan’s Indigenous Defense Submarine programme had been called a game changer, when announced in 2016, for deterrence against the mainland Chinese threat.

On Sep 28 seven years later, Taiwan launched the first of eight domestically built submarines - christened Hai Kun after a mythical sea creature. It is a significant success for the island, but a game changer for cross-strait military balance this is not.

The new submarines will not herald any serious change to the military balance that has since the 2010s started to tilt in favour of Beijing.

China has maintained a submarine industry churning out up-to-date conventional and nuclear-powered boats. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy now operates 59 submarines, according to the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

The Republic of China Navy (the official name of the Taiwan navy) operates just a pair of submarines on active duty, Chien Lung-class boats based on the 1980s Netherlands’ Swordfish design which despite getting on in age may be retained for a while to form a working fleet of 10 submarines. Nobody should try to count the World War II-era pair of former American Guppy-class submarines in the order of battle.