Commentary: Could ending Trump’s China tariffs help Biden with inflation?

ATLANTA, Georgia: With rising prices hurting Americans on everything from gas to groceries, some think there’s one easy action the United States government can take to ease the pressure – withdraw former president Donald Trump’s China tariffs.

Inflation has shot up to an estimated 8.5 per cent annualised rate in March – the highest level seen in the US since the infamous “stagflation” of the 1970s.

Economists attribute the spike to a mix of several coincident factors on both the demand and supply sides. First, pandemic relief, the recovering job market, record demand for labour and growth in the value of real estate have all contributed to a rapid increase in US aggregate demand.

At the same time, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the consequent sanctions have reduced the supply and driven up the cost of energy and food. And this is exacerbated by pandemic-induced bottlenecks, loose monetary policy and ageing infrastructure, among other issues.

Whatever their cause, higher prices have put the US government in a bind. By most economic indicators, the American economy is simply booming, but these successes are offset, politically at least, by rampant inflation.

President Joe Biden said in May that he “can taste” the frustration of the American people. He clearly knows that he must do something about inflation before the November midterm elections, or Democrats risk losing control of the House and Senate.

Why hasn’t Biden – who criticised Trump-era tariffs during his presidential campaign – jumped at the chance to ease both tariffs and inflation?