Commentary: When even China markets start to ignore Trump

HONG KONG: Is it the lull before the storm, or has the tempest lost its destructive power?

China’s tech stock rally is remarkably resilient considering the blizzard of tariffs United States President Donald Trump is unleashing on Beijing. The Hang Seng Tech Index, which tracks the largest Chinese stocks listing in Hong Kong, wobbled on Friday (Feb 28) after a surprise announcement of a 10 per cent levy to be introduced on Tuesday (Mar 4).

The blue-chip index regained composure Monday ahead of the annual National People’s Congress, where Beijing is expected to announce this year’s growth target and fiscal deficit.

Make no mistake: Trump has bite in addition to bark. This week’s tariff, on top of the 10 per cent implemented in February, would take the average rate on all US imports from China to more than 30 per cent, from just over 10 per cent in 2024, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

In addition, to appease the president, Mexico is raising its duties on Chinese imports, reining in companies that use the country as a launchpad to gain easier access to American consumers. All of these trade barriers are hurting an economy that is more dependent on exports growth than during Trump’s first trade war in 2018.