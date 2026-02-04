Commentary: Don’t draw the wrong lesson from China’s record trillion-dollar trade surplus

LONDON: China reported a record US$1.2 trillion trade surplus in 2025, an astonishing figure that has reignited debate over whether United States trade restrictions have failed. After years of tariffs, export controls and supply-chain pressure, China is still exporting more than ever.

To some, this looks like vindication, proof that Beijing has weathered the trade war and emerged stronger. But that conclusion mistakes adaptability for sustainability.

An economy that relies so heavily on selling to the rest of the world, especially one that is increasingly resistant, is not in a position of long-term strength.

There is no denying China’s short-term success. Exports to the US fell sharply by 20 per cent in 2025, yet total exports rose as China expanded sales to ASEAN, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America.