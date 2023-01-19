Commentary: Varying curbs on Chinese travellers reveal Beijing’s relations with the outside world

LONDON: The scale and rapidity of the spread of COVID-19 through the Chinese population is breathtaking.

In less than two months, the virus has ripped through the country with the world’s largest population of 1.4 billion people. Although official data on COVID-19 infections is no longer available, Peking University said on Jan 11 that around 900 million people, or 64 per cent of the population, had contracted the virus.

The spread will only continue - the Chinese New Year holiday, when hundreds of millions of Chinese citizens travel across the country to visit family, often moving from cities to the countryside, will begin in earnest on Saturday (Jan 21).

At the same time, the government has greatly reduced or removed restrictions on international travel to and from China for the first time in three years. Suddenly, a highly virulent population numbering in the hundreds of millions has been let loose upon the world.

Unsurprisingly, some countries on the receiving end of new Chinese visitors reacted with alarm. Limits on flights coming from China have been instituted by some countries, visa issuance has been halted and mandatory testing and quarantine have also been brought in.

Beijing, meanwhile, has reacted with anger at some of these newfound restrictions, reciprocating with its own visa issuance pause.